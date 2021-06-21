$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.91. 2,179,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,378. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $101.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

