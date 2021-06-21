2,000 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $237.35 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

