2,053 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,972,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $88.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -305.64 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.