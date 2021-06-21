2,108 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 51,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, hitting $193.06. 4,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,398. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

