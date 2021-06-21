2,139,865 Shares in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,139,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,319,000. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II comprises 2.1% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSAH. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

GSAH remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Monday. 9,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

