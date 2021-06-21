218,810 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 218,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.37 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

