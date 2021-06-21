22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XXII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 691.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of XXII opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $681.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.84. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

