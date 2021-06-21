$23.20 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $23.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,293,282.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.