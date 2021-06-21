$23.20 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $23.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.22. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,046,306 shares of company stock worth $206,293,282.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.