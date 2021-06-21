240,000 Shares in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOWXU. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

BOWXU traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.94.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

