2,482 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $245.65. 97,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,530. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.81.

