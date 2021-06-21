250,000 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,657. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

