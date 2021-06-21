2,747 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGY. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $14.15 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

