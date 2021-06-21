$3.03 EPS Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.16. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 639%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.52 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

