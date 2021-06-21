$3.31 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $380.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.87. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

