37,522 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by Boundary Creek Advisors LP

Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 2.9% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. 2,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.