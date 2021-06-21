37,675 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

