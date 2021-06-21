3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X E-commerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBIZ. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,699. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83.

