3D L Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 364,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $51.14. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,166. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40.

