3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $685,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.96. 1,398,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,378,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $237.35 and a 12-month high of $346.38.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

