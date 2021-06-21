3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

EFV traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 2,215,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

