3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 3M by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $191.60 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

