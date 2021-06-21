-$4.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.93). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($6.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.83. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 64.3% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

