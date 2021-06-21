415,071 Shares in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 415,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.53% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

IMBI stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

