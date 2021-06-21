4,696 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMH. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000.

NYSEARCA JHMH opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

