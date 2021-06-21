$478.60 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report $478.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.80 million to $481.40 million. Teradata reported sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $600,256. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.