$5.66 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $22.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.79 to $24.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $260.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.53.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

