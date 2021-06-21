52,870 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $30.80. 338,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,807. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

