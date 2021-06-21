$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $61.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.83 million and the lowest is $60.91 million. Bill.com reported sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

BILL traded up $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,508. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.27 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,388 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,774. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Bill.com by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bill.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

