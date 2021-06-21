61,272 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after acquiring an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,866,000 after acquiring an additional 267,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 12.88%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

