$623.30 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post sales of $623.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $620.30 million to $626.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $560.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,311. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

