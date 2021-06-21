$65.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report $65.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.20 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $270.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.24. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,342. The stock has a market cap of $893.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

