$650.77 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report $650.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.08 million and the lowest is $642.80 million. Energizer reported sales of $658.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

