6,927 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Webster Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of WBS opened at $52.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

