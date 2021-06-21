$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report $8.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.17 million and the highest is $8.50 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $36.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%.

TACT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.01. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

