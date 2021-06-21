$81.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report sales of $81.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $341.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

TRHC traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 4,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $51,811,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

