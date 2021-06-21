$86.90 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $86.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.30 million to $89.50 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $371.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

CNTY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.99. 147,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,880. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $413.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Casinos by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 653,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

