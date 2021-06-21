869 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $178.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

