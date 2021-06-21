88,525 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Bought by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.18% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $6,066,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in February 2021. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.