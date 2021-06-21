$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce sales of $9.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.13 million and the highest is $10.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.
Several research firms have recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Shares of GMBL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 288,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.
