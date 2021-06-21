908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg Sells 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MASS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -32.35. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MASS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

