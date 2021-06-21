9,500 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRNGU. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000.

SRNGU opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

