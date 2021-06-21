A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.22 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

