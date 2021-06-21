A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.