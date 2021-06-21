Abbrea Capital LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 238,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.95 on Monday, hitting $396.32. 66,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,325. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $374.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

