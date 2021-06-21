Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 415 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.64. 164,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,490. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.