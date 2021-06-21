Abbrea Capital LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth $11,056,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,224,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.05. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,695. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.61.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

