Abbrea Capital LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 47,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.85. 104,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The stock has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

