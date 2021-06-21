Abyss (ABYSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $570,858.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $570,858.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.82 or 0.00675771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

