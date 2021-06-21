Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Sells $36,044.90 in Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc W. Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56.

NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $6.17. 4,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,000. Acacia Research Co. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

