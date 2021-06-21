Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,179,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of ACHC opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

